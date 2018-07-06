Premiere: Dorian Concept - 'J Buyers'

Dorian Concept is constantly overhauling his work.

A Viennese talent who continually wants to challenge himself, the keyboardist and producer seems to be in a perpetual state of self-analysis.

Recently showcasing his "fooling around" videos, the short live clips intimated a desire to get out on to the dancefloor.

New album 'The Nature of Imitation' arrives on August 3rd via Brainfeeder, and it links neatly into this physical side of his work.

Album cut 'J Buyers' was given a live airing online recently, and will form a key part of Dorian Concept's new performances.

The studio version, though, is something special indeed; billowing with colour, it's a relentlessly inventive workout from the producer.

We've got first play - tune in below or connect with the streaming service of your choice HERE.

Photo Credit: Jakob Gsoellpointner

