Premiere: Delena - 'Done'

To Delena pop music is about connection.

If she isn't feeling it, then it won't happen. After all, if Delena doesn't believe in the song then how could her audience?

As she commented recently: “It’s vital that I really feel something. Whether that feeling is good or bad, I need to be transported: to my past, to my future, or to some aspect of the present.”

Born in Kiev, Delena was schooled in Switzerland before landing in London, and it's this city that helps push her music forwards.

New single 'Done' is a biting return, a stellar, ambitious chunk of pop melody distilled down to a fine art.

“My hope is that I can release a better energy,” she comments. “I have such a big desire to be successful, but not just for the sake of being successful. It’s because I want to prove to other people that it’s okay to come from where I’ve come from. And it’s okay, wherever you come from, and whatever your background, to dream of doing something extraordinary. I want to say: ‘Guys, it’s okay, I made it. Just have faith.’”

Tune in now.

