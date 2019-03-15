Premiere: Dan Crossley's 'Mind Games' Is A Biting Adieu To An Ex

Dan Crossley is still only 23 years old, yet he's absolutely certain about the direction he wants to go in.

A potent, ambitious pop voice, he's already won acclaim from BBC Introducing and played a packed out show at London's Camden Assembly.

New single 'Mind Games' keeps the momentum rolling, a digital pop burner that seethes with energy.

It's about departing a toxic relationship, about moving on with your life and placing down your own boundaries.

He comments: "'Mind Games' is a bitter ‘F You’ to an ex-lover. A track about overcoming the feelings you thought would never go away and turning the present tense of speaking on the relationship into the past..."

We've got first play of the video, a stylishly shot number that bubbles with Dan Crossley's innate charisma.

Tune in now.

