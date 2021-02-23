Premiere: Cujo Moon's 'Watch You Shine' Is A Breakthrough

Nashville based songwriter Cujo Moon digs into the craft on new single 'Watch You Shine'.

Raised in Kentucky, he's found his way to America's Music City, a place where country, soul, pop, and the blues all intermingle.

His new EP 'Bridges II' doffs its Stetson hat towards the classics, while also allowing Cujo Moon to find a singular pathway through.

The work of a true songsmith, new single 'Watch You Shine' finds Cujo Moon revelling in the craft.

A song about grief and loss, there's a lingering beauty amid the darkness.

He comments... “Being the first Cujo Moon song that I produced, this track really inspired the sound and direction for the songs that followed. The lyrics were inspired by a TV show where a father is estranged from his son due to years of drug use.”

“The song sat in my voice memos for months before I felt moved to produce it. Unfortunately, a super talented and long-time student of mine committed suicide at the age of 14, that December. It was a tragic event for everyone close to the family and I was completely torn up. Shortly after, I recorded this song as a sort of catharsis. I’d like to dedicate it to his family, in loving memory of Jaden.”

Tune in now.

'Bridges II' is out soon - order it HERE.

Photo Credit: Rae Mercedes

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.