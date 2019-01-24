Premiere: Concord - 'Won't Give Up On You'

Concord have deep roots in music.

The South London brothers - Benjamin and Thomas Totten - have worked extensively as session musicians, watching up-front as colossal pop bangers come into focus.

Having linked with everyone from Liam Payne to Jorja Smith, the duo decided to get together and work on something of their own.

Forging a path as Concord, their debut single was an absolute bop, a screamer from start to finish that referenced hip-hop, UKG, modern soul, and more.

New single 'Won't Give Up On You' is fuelled by brotherly love, their mutual respect helping the project to realise its potential.

Broadening their sound while maintaining their potent simplicity, it's a raging return, one packed with colour and soul.

Tune in now.

