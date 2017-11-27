Premiere: CoCo and the Butterfields - 'Monsters'

CoCo and the Butterfields hail from Canterbury, a town that may well be ancient, but doesn't tend to boast a musical pedigree.

Perhaps that's what makes this outfit so special. Able to operate outwith any standard 'scene', the band developed its own sound, both unique and completely accessible.

New single 'Monsters' may have a formidable title, but in actuality its a gently surging piece of folk-hewn pop, with gliding guitars and a strident vocal.

A song about compassion, about helping others, it forms the crux of their incoming EP and marks another summer of activity from the group.

Tune in below.

