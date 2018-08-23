Premiere: Chris James - 'Tempo'

Chris James spent his formative years in Germany, entranced by music, and constantly eager to find something new.

Travelling to Los Angeles, he immersed himself in the Hollywood pop machine, broadening his horizons in the process.

He comments: “What I took away from my time in L.A. is that you shouldn’t let yourself be blinded by the glimmer of the city. The danger of losing your grip on reality is high. I noticed I was chasing something that didn’t exist, at least not in L.A.”

Moving down to Nashville, Chris wrote for other artists, while always retaining his most personal ideas.

New single 'Tempo' is a breaking out moment, the time for Chris James to seize hold of centre-stage and never let go.

Digital pop with a lush feel, his tantalising vocal surges into new ground while retaining that classic feel.

The visuals air on Clash first - tune in now.

