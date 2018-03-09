Premiere: Chorusgirl - 'No Goodbye'

Chorusgirl initially formed around German-born songwriter Silvi Wersig, a vehicle for his whims, obsessions, anxieties, and more.

Releasing their debut album in 2015 via Fortuna POP! the line up settled into a classic four-piece, matching rollicking indie pop against a lust for 60s songwriting and 80s indie.

New album 'Shimmer And Spin' arrives on November 16th via Reckless Yes, and it delves deeper than before, presenting a broader, more rounded depiction of the group.

As Silvi explains, “There was barely a month without bad news on a personal and wider level, and at the end of that year, my anxiety started to spike badly. The album became a very important anchor. Every note and lyric were raked over and looked at twice; we were hacking and honing away at the songs for months, trying to craft some sort of sculpture of our state of mind.”

We're able to share new single 'No Goodbye' and it's a taut piece of indie songwriting, reminiscent of those early Raincoats cuts but given a more melodic edge.

A catchy earworm that retains it lyrical secrets until repeated listens, it's a sign that this new Chorusgirl LP will be worth investigating.

Tune in now.

Catch Chorusgirl at the following shows:

November

9 London The Victoria

16 Nottingham Rough Trade

17 Sheffield Audacious Art Experiment

18 Newcastle Head of Steam

19 Glasgow Broadcast

21 Oxford Common Ground

22 Bristol Hydra Cafe

23 Coventry The Tin

