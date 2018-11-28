Premiere: Chase McBride - 'Help Me'

The west coast of the United States is a vastly diverse area, both in population and creativity.

It's curious, then, that in songwriting terms the West Coast has so much resonance, redolent of gilded acoustic guitars, hints of Americana, and a laid back but still profound sense of longing.

Chase McBride is based in Los Angeles, and the city of angels certainly has its own fair share of mythology.

New album 'Pink Lemonade' was co-produced by Andrew Heringer, a finely hewn piece of acoustic songcraft laid down at Beachwood Canyon, Los Angeles.

Gorgeous new single 'Help Me' airs on Clash, a beautiful return that captures the subtle twilight hues in his music.

Crystal clear production married to finely nuanced songwriting, 'Help Me' is all chiming guitars and honeyed vocals, with Chase McBride speaking from the heart.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.