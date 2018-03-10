Premiere: Charlene Soraia - 'Tragic Youth'

Charlene Soraia is a supremely gifted musician.

An incredible guitarist, her innate ability transcends jazz, classical, or even prog to become something entirely her own.

A deeply honest songwriter, her work is rooted in her own life, using her experiences to find something universal.

New song 'Tragic Youth' utilises those tumbling torrents of guitar notes, spinning her lyrics around this as she constructs an otherworldly yet overwhelming piece of music.

She explains: "'Tragic Youth' is about the involuntary process of laying one's inalterable past to rest before they believe they are ready to do so. The abstraction and resistance to fight the urge to 'bite the hand that feeds' despite desperately seeking change, is also explored in this song."

"Wanting change, yet resisting new experiences, despite knowing that to create is to destroy and that rebirth only follows death. I look back and see it as the beginning of a great change that I thought had only started recently. Turns out my subconscious was in preparation long before now. It’s pretty much my favourite song from the album, in fact I almost named the record 'Tragic Youth’ but I went with ‘Where’s My Tribe’ in the end."

"For any cosmic or astrologically-minded individuals out there reading this, the album was mostly written and recorded during my Saturn return in Sagittarius..."

Tune in now.

Charlene Soraia will release her new album on Janaury 25th via Peacefrog Records.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.