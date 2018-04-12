Premiere: Chain Wallet - 'No Ritual'

Bergen's Chain Wallet seemed to emerge from the ether with their debut album, an imaginative, continually reflective piece of dream pop.

Matching shimmering guitars to that nagging sense of melancholy, the band reflected the influence of everyone from The Clean to Ride, Beach Fossils to Johnny Marr.

New album 'No Ritual' will be released on February 15th, and it finds the Norwegian group testing themselves further, adding fresh ideas in the process.

Production comes from Chiara Cavallari of psychedelic shoegaze band FOAMMM, while the songwriting itself reflects a feeling of stasis or limbo.

The title cut airs on Clash, and the dappled guitar effects seem to linger in mid-air, a zero-gravity effect that slumbers out of the stereo.

An intriguing return, it's sonically beautiful, while retaining its secrets to the last. Tune in now.

