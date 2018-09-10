Premiere: Cautious Clay - 'Call Me' (Faysal Matin Remix)

New Yorker Cautious Clay makes music that can stretch.

Whether it's a hip-hop bumper or a velvet slice of R&B his songwriting can cover many bases, continually seeking out fresh paths.

Recent EP 'Resonance' brings these disparate threads together, resulting in something uniquely potent.

Standout cut 'Call Me' was a laid back jammer, his caramel delivery melting all over the sparse production.

Fellow NY talent Faysal Matin steps in on guest production and, with additional production from Paul Natural, adds some fluoro tones to Cautious Clay's songwriting.

More club-leaning that the original, it retains the nuances of Clay's work, while adding something new.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.