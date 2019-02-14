Premiere: Cathedral Bells - 'Eighth Wonder Of The World'

Sometimes good things come to those who wait.

Cathedral Bells is a project rooted in the imagination of Matt Messore, a songwriter based in Cassadaga, Florida.

Working on his material, pouring over each song, he's now ready to share something substantial, something rooted in his own life.

With a new EP out now on Good Eye Records, Cathedral Bells is already looking ahead to the next challenge, with a full album incoming (order LINK ).

New single 'Eighth Wonder Of The World' is the first song from said LP to appear online, a tale of romantic longing that Matt Messore actually wrote for his girlfriend.

All watery guitar effects and heavenly vocals, those sighing melodies are endlessly intriguing. Matt Messore explains:

"'Eighth Wonder Of The World" is my first love song written for my girlfriend, and now fiancé. She has been there for me since the start of this project and has helped me see the light and keeps me dreaming even in this cold, mysterious, and dark world."

Tune in now.

Cathedral Bells will release their debut album in early 2020.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.