Premiere: Cardiff Experimental Duo Larch Share New EP

Cardiff's Larch have shared their new EP 'The World Is Dangerous; Go Outside' - tune in now.

The pair are finely balanced, exploring electronic pathways that sometimes lead them down dark directions.

Debut EP 'Unknown Neural Pathways' landed in 2018, and it's jarring compositional sensibility was followed by live set 'Modulated In Savage Discord'.

New EP 'The World Is Dangerous; Go Outside' is out shortly sinc(x) Records, and we're able to share it up front.

It's distinct from their debut, with Larch utilising fresh technology, fresh ideas, and potent sense of purpose.

The pair explain:

“Our approach to this record was distinct from our first. We incorporated various elements of new hardware into the process and combined these with the detailed sample manipulation that is central to our sound."

“We wanted to juxtapose chaos and order in a way which we feel resembles the environment in which we all exist."

Tune in now.

Order the EP on cassette tape HERE.

