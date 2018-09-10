Premiere: Calper x Latir - 'Run To The Moon'

Jamie Harper has written some of the biggest chart hits around, working with some stellar artists along the way.

Some ideas, though, he just can't part with - those are the most personal ones, the ones that connect most deeply to his life.

That's what Calper is for. An artist project, it's an idea led endeavour, a playful, experimental outlet for his freshest ideas.

New single 'Run To The Moon' is electronic pop at sub-zero, a chilled return that adds another dimension to Calper's aesthetic.

Latir adds guest vocals, and this full collaboration finds the balancing point between two distinct pop voices.

Calper explains: "Right from our very first session after being introduced by our mutual friend Ayelle, Latir and I knew we shared the same musical vision, one soaked in youthful nostalgia over organic sounding soulful beats. After cutting and releasing 'Wolves' we wanted to go a little deeper into that, which led us to 'Run To The Moon', a story of romantic escapism told over a warm, Latin American inspired production."

Latir added: "Picture yourself lost in a moment, whether deeply in love, dancing with your eyes wide shut romanticising moments yet to be had, or simply cruising through Rio soaked in a Brazilian sunset... this song was made for moment lovers.”

Tune in now.

