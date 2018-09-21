Premiere: Broadstrokes - 'Underwater'

Each year the Future Bubblers programme issues a call-out for new music, each year they manage to uncover something pretty damn special.

2018 looks to be a particularly fine vintage, with new compilation 'Future Bubblers 2.0' set to drop via Brownswood on September 28th.

It's a wonderfully broad compilation, a starting off point for many of these artists, while other display remarkable confidence.

Nine tracks of infectious songwriting, 'Future Bubblers 2.0' has a real jazz influence, but it's connected to the rushing torrents that underpin UK club culture.

Nottingham's Broadstrokes has been involved with Future Bubblers, with the Nottingham newcomer displaying an aptitude for composing on the piano.

A subtle jazz-tinged shuffler, 'Underwater' has a deeply percussive feeling, the rattling piano chords matched by a sparse drum beat.

The slender trumpet solo adds a dash of colour, offsetting Broadstrokes' lush, toying vocal. A real pearl, you can check it out now.

