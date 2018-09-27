Premiere: Born Stranger - 'Last Night On Earth'

Born Stranger was initially a duo, before finding focus as a solo endeavour.

Helmed by Maddox-Jones and signed to Radikal Records, his pop ambition has steered the project into some unusual places.

Producer Yoad Nevo (Sia, Goldfrapp) helps work on new single 'Last Night On Earth', a song inspired by grief but ending in celebration.

It's about grabbing life by both hands, finding common humanity, and cause for celebration - opening with clipped funk-pop guitar line a la Prince it then descends into pristine Depeche Mode style synth pop, and a killer chorus to boot.

Born Stranger explains:

"'Last Night On Earth' was written around a friend of mines house who sadly isn't with us any more. The world has lost a few amazing people recently that were seemingly happy on the surface but battled with depression on the inside. Last Night on Earth is about living in the moment, being there for each other and celebrating humanity."

Tune in now.

