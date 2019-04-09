Premiere: Bora York Learn To Let Go With 'Colorado'

04 · 09 · 2019

American duo Bora York rest on a close-knit partnership.

A real life husband and wife couple, their music extends outwards from an emphatic emotional bond.

New single 'Colorado' finds the pair looking backwards to go forwards, a sublime piece of indie pop overlaid with billowing electronics.

It's a song about letting go, about giving yourself up to your dreams, and following your desires to the fullest.

Taken from incoming album 'Emotion Vertigo', the single has this chiming LA feel, with flecks of 80s pop in the recipe as well.

Bora York's Chris explains... “I spent a year in Denver when I was 20 and it still feels like a second home, even though it’s been a while since I lived there.”

“I’m personifying Colorado in this song - it’s a metaphor for letting go of worry, living life to the fullest. “Now I’m breathing in slow motion” - this is about not letting meaningful moments pass you by without cherishing them, soaking them in.”

Tune in now.

