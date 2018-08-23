Premiere: Bo Mehr - 'Such A Fool (For You)'

Malmo's Bo Mehr revels in beauty.

Each song from the Swedish musician's pen has a baroque feel, a broad sense of creativity that builds up into massive, swirling clouds of sound.

Debut album 'Dreamer' will be released on September 21st, with touchstones ranging from Neil Young to Sufjan Stevens, Fleet Foxes to John Grant.

Released on Adrian Recordings, Bo Mehr's music has a rich, often highly personal sensibility, matching lilting chamber pop to confessional lyricism.

New song 'Such A Fool (For You)' is taken from the record, pitting that keening, earnest lead vocal against subtle harmonies, and an arrangement laced with gentle ambience.

Tune in now.

