Premiere: Black Doldrums - 'People's Temple'

Black Doldrums are two people making an incredible sound.

Singer-guitarist Kevin Gibbard steers the noise, anchored by primitive precision of drummer and co-conspirator Sophia Lacroix.

Live shows have seen the two set their sights on the heart of the sun, with their lengthy, psychedelic jams touching on the fringes of shoegaze.

New EP 'Sad Paradise' borrows its title from a phrase coined by the Beat poet Allen Ginsberg, and there's a counter-cultural element to their approach.

"With just the two of us, it's a close relationship with its challenges," the band explain. "We don't have a lot of people we can rely on and for creativity this can be both productive and destructive as well as rewarding due to the fact we both have something in common to work against. It's us against them."

New song 'People's Temple' is a stripped down, minimalist epic that stretches out beyond the confines of songwriting, a huge slab of noise that sits between Spacemen 3 and the Brian Jonestown Massacre.

Tune in now.

Catch Black Doldrums at the following shows:

December

6 London The Victoria

7 Nottingham The Chameleon Arts Café

