Premiere: Billy Cobham ft. Novecento - 'The Vibe Inside' (Emanuel Satie Remix)

Emanuel Satie has a habit of completing the circle.

Immersed in club culture since he was a teen, his first job in music was interning for the vital Cocoon label.

Fast forward almost a decade and he's written a track for the label's next compilation, while he's also mixed Get Physical’s 20th Body Language compilation.

A long time fan of Billy Cobhan's work - the fusion drummer beloved by hip-hop producers and sampled by Massive Attack - Emanuel was recently granted permission for a full remix.

Deciding to give his jazz stepper 'The Vibe Inside' a 21st century treatment, it's a slinky disco-flecked number, a serious house groover that retains its jazz roots.

Set to be released on August 9th, you can check it out below.

