Premiere: Benedict Benjamin - 'Ain't Easy'

Benedict Benjamin has deep musical roots, embarking on a number of different projects.

Real name Ben Rubinstein, he previously worked with The Mariners Children and Peggy Sue, before focussing on his own endeavour.

New album 'Truant' arrives on May 3rd, and it finds the songwriter re-connecting with the full band set up.

New song 'Ain't Easy' is online now, and it matches crunching garage rock vibes to a lilting summer-fresh melody.

Benedict comments: "This song's about how much work you’ve got to put into anything in order to make it work. It’s about how hard it sometimes is just to keep things afloat and not pack it all in. You go through good spells where everything is great and bad spells where everything feels crap and difficult. When you’re in one of the latter you either persevere or you just give up, and this song’s about the persevering."

We've nabbed the video to this addictive guitar pop jammer, and you can check it out below.

'Truant' will be released on May 3rd - order LINK. Catch Benedict Benjamin at the following shows:

March

6 Leeds Brudenell Social Club (solo) w/ Christof van der Ven & Emma Gatrill

8 Stroud The Prince Albert (solo) w/ Christof van der Ven & Emma Gatrill

9 Brighton The Rose Hill (solo) w/ Christof van der Ven & Emma Gatrill

11 London The Waiting Room (full band) w/ Christof van der Ven & Emma Gatrill

