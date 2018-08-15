Premiere: Ben Hazlewood - 'Save Your Sorries'

Ben Hazlewood specialises in driving his point home.

As a songwriter he's driven by an urgent need to communicate, a desire to get his point across.

Nowhere is this more evident than biting, urgent new single 'Save Your Sorries', a track inspired by some tragic real life events.

The victim of a violent attack, the event left a lasting legacy in Ben's life, something he has used music to overcome.

Surging ahead, Ben Hazlewood uses his voice to ease out the emotion, with the release offering "closure" on these terrible events.

He explains:

“This song is taking a stand against a violent and abusive attack I endured a few years ago. The hurt cuts deep to the bone and I have carried these scars for far too long. 'Save Your Sorries' is a confronting release of anger through vengeance.”

“It’s chilling yet embodies an empowering, gratifying feeling. Instead of acting out my rage I try to channel pain through music where I can express and release my real emotions. This song is closure, no longer holding me back, metaphorically killing the beast that haunts me.”

Tune in now.

