Premiere: Ben Hauke - 'Only Old'

South London producer Ben Hauke wants to match the digital with the organic.

Having worked with jazz musicians like Joe Armon Jones and Nubya Garcia, the beat maker has been able to sculpt a vivid yet wide-open sound.

The producer's new EP on Far Out Recordings (pre-order LINK ) takes this even further, adding elements of South African culture to his intense approach.

The results are stunning. A rich, varied EP blessed with incredible breadth, the rich sense of sound design moves from broken beat to underground jazz to samba in a dizzying creative display.

We're able to premiere new cut 'Only Old', and the fractured percussion allows space for those tantalising jazz keys to daub bright colours on the canvas.

Moody, and headily atmospheric, you can check out 'Only Old' below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.