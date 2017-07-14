Premiere: Bellhouse - 'Mess'

Swedish pop riser Bellhouse always knew she wanted to make something special.

Entering a studio was a means to an end, to an ambition in itself; the ultimate aim was communication, self-expression.

As she puts it: ”I am, and have always been, on a mission to reach my full artistic and creative potential and provide personal art only I can create.”

Set to have a huge summer, Bellhouse is readying new single 'Mess' and it's a potent piece of alt-pop, blessed with a shimmering verse and a dynamic, scorching chorus.

A mighty fine return, the billowing electronics provide a luxurious bed for the Swedish newcomer's emphatic vocal.

Bellhouse tells us... "Some relationships create big confusion between the brain and the heart. I like how we move and grow through different emotional stages in a relationship, similar to the song itself. I believe most people can relate to the message behind the story of ‘Mess’… love and heartbreak is messy, isn't it?”

Tune in now.

