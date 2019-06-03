Premiere: Beachtape - 'Fix It Up'

Beachtape four-piece have a scuzzed out take on indie pop, with their 2017 'Hold Music' EP containing some potent moments.

Part of the nexus of DIY communities that criss-cross Brighton, they returned last year with a superb double A-side single produced by Theo Verney.

New single 'Fix It Up' only serves to increase the momentum, a taut, off kilter piece of indie rock with some neat pop flourishes.

A classic 2:57 minute long single, 'Fix It Up' comes equipped with some hilarious visuals that contain everything from a birthday cake to countryside hijinks.

Tune in now.

Catch Beachtape at the following shows:

March

14 London The Windmill (Yowl presents)

April

5 Brighton Hope & Ruin (Public Body release show)

