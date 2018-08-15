Premiere: Bad Wave - 'Coney Island Waltz'

Los Angeles duo Bad Wave are difficult to place.

Partly psychedelic and partly electronic, their bewitching melodies billow into unexplored climes, continually switching and re-inventing.

A continual process, the pair are set to drop new single 'Coney Island Watlz' tomorrow (August 17th) and despite its title it was neither constructed in Coney Island nor is set in waltz time.

Reminiscent of Animal Collective at their most opaque, or MGMT at their most whimsical, there's a pang of nostalgia to that gloriously digitised indie pop.

Tune in below.

