Premiere: Au/Ra - 'Assassin' (Hippie Sabotage Remix)

Au/Ra tells it like it is.

The Ibiza-born, Antigua-raised songwriter is still only a teenager, but she's ready to burn her own path, to tell her own story.

Each single feels like a fresh chapter, with Au/Ra matching blazing electronics against her passionate pop-edged pleas.

Bass-heavy new single 'Assassin' is about self-loathing and self-sabotage, how some internalised beliefs can be the most harmful.

She sings: "You know you’re your own assassin, you don’t need no help with that..."

Au/Ra comments...

"'Assassin', in my mind, is about self-destruction. I have moments where I freak out and think I make the wrong decision, kill an opportunity, or let anxiety control me, and I want people to know that it’s normal to feel that way sometimes - whether you’re growing up or adulting. The feeling of knowing you’re being self-destructive sucks, especially when you’re in the moment and don’t know how to break out of the pattern, but I think it’s important to be able to identify the problem so you can work on fixing it.”

Hippie Sabotage has stepped in on remix duties, and it's a savage EDM inspired workout full of cliff-face drops and blistering electronics.

Tune in now.

