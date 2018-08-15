Premiere: Atlas Wynd - 'Shellshock'

When rising three-piece Atlas Wynd began making up a listen of dream producers, Liam Watson was somewhere near the top.

London's analogue boffin steered 'Elephant' by the White Stripes, and it respected for his commitment to a certain, highly natural, form of sound.

The band's new EP was overseen by Liam Watson at his East London HQ, and it's perhaps the closest they've come to nailing their live snarl.

New track 'Shellshock' is a case in point, with the rattling, distorted bassline threatening to shake your speakers into pieces with each tremble.

Airing on Clash, it's a taut, pulsating piece of garage rock, one that set your nerves jangling with each crunching chord.

A sign of what's to come, 'Shellshock' doesn't hold back - tune in below.

