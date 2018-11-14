Premiere: Art Brut - 'Hooray!'

Art Brut are back, and they’re feeling pretty good about it.

Premiered today on Clash, new track ‘Hooray!’ is a frantic, frenzied feel-good blast from the past.

It’s taken from their new album ‘Wham! Bang! Pow! Let’s Rock Out!’ released this week – the first Art Brut LP in seven long years.

Their first single way back in 2004 - ‘Formed a Band’ - hit the Top Ten and became a fixture on indie disco dance floors everywhere.

Eddie Argos and co. teamed up with award-winning folk musician Jim Moray for production on the new project, taking them back to their pop band best.

Tune in below…

