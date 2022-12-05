Premiere: Antoine Chambe - 'Breathing Underwater' (ft. Jimmy Burney)

Antoine Chambe links with LA artist Jimmy Burney on new single 'Breathing Underwater'.

The Lyon producer is stepped in French club culture, someone who practically grew up surrounded by those prime 90s and Millennial acts.

Taking French touch into a new era, he's able to look outwards, continually blending his sound with new influences.

New album 'Riverside' is out on June 3rd, and it's trailed by his latest single, 'Breathing Underwater'.

Twinning Lyon with Los Angeles, it moves from disco-fuelled electronics to lush, R&B vocals from Jimmy Burney.

The Grammy-nominated vocalist adds something different to the song, with Antoine Chambe commenting...

I'm a big fan of the mix between clean French Touch beats and US oop / R&B vocals.

I'm very inspired by the collaborations between legendary French Touch producers such as Daft Punk, Kavinsky, and Busy P with pop world stars like The Weeknd, and Pharrell Williams… I’ve always wanted to try something in that style at my level. Recently I had the huge opportunity to feat. with the Grammy nominated singer Jimmy Burney who has the perfect voice for that kind of music so I’ve given it a shot and I had so much fun doing it.

Fun fact, while producing it the studio was struck by lightning so maybe it is a sign!

Tune in now.