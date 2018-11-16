Premiere: Animanz x Juanita Euka - 'Them Changes' (Magic Drum Orchestra Remix)

London three-piece Animanz are in a state of perpetual evolution.

Constantly moving forwards, the band dropped their raucous, globe-trotting debut album 'Exotic Other' with stellar vocalist Juanita Euka earlier in the year.

Nailing the impish energy of their live shows, the group were restless to complete something new.

Incoming single 'Drink The Water/Them Changes (Magic Drum Orchestra Remix)' is the next instalment in the project, the pile-driver of a track 'Drink The Water' comes equipped with something special on the flip.

Animanz and Juanita Euka’s reworking of Thundercat's mighty 'Them Changes' bursts with afro-centric funk and future-facing sensibilities and has now been remixed by Magic Drum Orchestra to phenomenal results.

Airing for the first time on Clash, you can check it out below.

