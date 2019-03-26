Premiere: Andy Burrows & Matt Haig - 'A Different Game'

A while back Andy Burrows and Matt Haig started chatting on Twitter.

At first, it was the usual stuff for the social media platform - y'know, funny gifs, reminiscence, politics, and the odd filthy joke or two.

But then they began to swap ideas. Andy Burrows is a highly experienced musician and songwriter, while Matt Haig's work as an author has bowled over critics.

Putting their heads together, a few informal studio sessions turned into a full album, with 'Reasons To Stay Alive' out now on Fiction Records.

It's a bold, colourful offering, collecting together a series of 70s style glam stompers that recall Elton John in his prime or even ELO's imperial pop phase.

'A Different Game' is a surging, piano-driven piece of music, and it now comes equipped with a bold new video.

Crafted by director Miles Skarin, it's a colourful, tongue in cheek affair that finds Andy Burrows and Matt Haig placing their lyrics centre stage.

Tune in now.

Catch Andy Burrows and Matt Haig at the following shows:

May

2 London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire (with Jamie Lawson)

3 Norwich Arts Centre (with Jamie Lawson)

4 Birmingham Town Hall (with Jamie Lawson)

5 Manchester RNCM (with Jamie Lawson)

6 Gateshead Sage 2 (with Jamie Lawson)

8 Bristol St George’s (with Jamie Lawson)

9 Glasgow QMU (with Jamie Lawson)

11 Belfast Ulster Hall (with Jamie Lawson) 1

2 Dublin Vicar St (with Jamie Lawson)

