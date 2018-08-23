Premiere: Andrew Bayer ft. Alison May - 'Open End Resource'

Rooted in club culture but always eager to expand, Andrew Bayer truly comes into his own as an albums artist.

Embracing the breadth of a full length project, he's able to couple underground sounds with a much larger, more rounded viewpoint.

New album 'In My Last Life' drives the point home across eight tracks, a lush, lucid affair with nuanced emotional counterpoints.

New song 'Open End Resource' is a case in point, with Andrew Bayer working alongside vocalist Alison May.

Inspired by a camping trip and questions of identity, it's a means of communicating hope, of embracing the positive changes within society.

Alison May explains...

This was written a few days after I returned from a climbing trip, where I spent a few late nights talking to some fellow queers about the weight of questioning your identity. The conversations lifted a weight, but I had some lingering thoughts about it as I went into a writing session with Andrew.

The lyrics flowed easily as we had so much personal experience to pull from. We tried to write a song that would communicate hope to younger folks who are also facing those questions.

Tune in now.

Pre-order 'In My Last Life' HERE.

