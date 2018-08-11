Premiere: Ancient Lights ft. Flowdan - 'Crash Landing'

Reactivated imprint Pussyfoot Records are back, with renewed ambition and a full set of releases.

New compilation 'Space Is The Plaice' contains a phenomenal 35 tracks, featuring a raft of cutting edge artists, both long term friends of the label and new artists.

Howie B comments: "The album reaches to places that no label has reached before. Within the album, there is a deep sense of exploration of musical style and genre. A few years ago, the rebirth of Pussyfoot seemed light years away but all it took was a phone call to a few friends, asking if they'd like to write some music with a space edge. The result is beautiful and it will lead you far into the galaxy and beyond."

Out on November 30th, we're able to trail the release with a fantastic new track pitting production team Ancient Lights against Flowdan.

The swirling, engrossing production leans towards the more oblique side of bass culture, and that's reinforced by those phenomenal bars from Flowdan.

An MC with deep roots in dancehall, he brings out something new in Ancient Lights' production, something that is expanded on in the full video.

Airing for the first time on Clash, you can check out 'Crash Landing' below.

'Space Is The Plaice' will be released on November 30th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.