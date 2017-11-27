Premiere: Akheim Allen - 'Wavs Dnt Die'

Less is more in the world of Akheim Allen.

The rapper needs space in his music, space for him to spray, and space to allow each word to find its right place.

Linking with producer Earbuds - slowthai, Daniel OG - the pair have built up some potent new material, experimenting while hitting home run after home run.

New release 'Wavs Dnt Die' is about mounting your comeback, it's about pushing past obstacles and making sure your voice is heard.

The beat adds an industrial edge to those hip-hop and grime influences, nodding towards the sonic brutality of drill in the process.

At times eerie, the atmospheric cut retains that soulful edge which makes Akheim Allen such an intoxicating talent.

He explains...

"A song that promotes aspiration. When you feel like you've been knocked down or have made wrong decisions that have impacted your life - you'll always be able to find your feet again when you're passionate and persistent."

Tune in now.

