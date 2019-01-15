Premiere: 2CRE8 - 'CHEATER'

Dutch alt-pop duo 2CRE8 want to dazzle you.

Each song is imbued with remarkable energy, a blistering sense of funk that detonates with incredible accuracy.

The pairing - songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Quincy Deira and DJ/producer Thomas van Ginkel - are set for a massive year, plotting a flurry of essential releases.

New single 'CHEATER' is an addictive return, with 2CRE8 reinventing paradigms at every turn.

Bursting with neon-drenched colour, it's about seizing the day, taking control of your own life.

As the duo put it: “’Cheater’ is about choices and if you are willing to break rules.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.