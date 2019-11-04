Premiere: 14KT - 'Down The Street From Peace'

14KT feels free to step over the lines - but only because he's earned the experience to know exactly where those lines are.

A pivotal beat-maker, the Michigan artist has spent the past decade releasing a slew of solo material, a seven album run that has expanded the lexicon of underground music.

Working with the likes of (deep breath) Masta Ace, Jay Electronica, Elzhi, Aloe Blacc, Dennis Coffey, Black Milk, Mayer Hawthorne and Danny Brown.

New album 'For My Sanity' is incoming - order LINK - and it's bill as his "freedom project", the point where he finally blends all those genres that fire his imagination into one place.

So expect chunks of hip-hop, soul, jazz, and more, cavernous, ultra-deep constructions with a skewed take on dancefloor music.

Ultra-creative new cut 'Down The Street From Peace' airs first on Clash, a funky jammer that has a spiritual sensibility of the role production can take.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jones Crow

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.