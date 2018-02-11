Premiere: 10 O'clock Chemical Dissect Toxic Relationships With 'Crucify'

In the adrenal and incisive song-writing of their new track, ‘Crucify’, 10 O’Clock Chemical cut to the heart of toxic relationships.

Set to a bombastic synth arrangement that recalls Depeche Mode on an intergalactic jam with Michael Jackson or Prince, it’s an anthemic new entry point into 10 O’Clock Chemical’s body of work.

A hook-laden leviathan of a pop song, in lead singer Rhys Oakes’ louche and tortured croon we hear the weight of lived experience as he bends the myth into a cautionary tale for the heavy hearted.

‘Crucify’ is about the relentless self-sacrifice of the abused to appease the abuser, and it’s about the lasting psychological scars that ensue.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.