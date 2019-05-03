Premiere: Æ MAK - 'We Have It Right Here'

Irish artist Aoife McCann brings together a mosaic of sounds to craft something vivid and unique with her project Æ MAK.

Matching electronic sounds to folk textures, her otherworldly songwriting has a touch of the uncanny about it.

Take new single 'We Have It Right Here'. Out now, it filters together digital elements to that human touch in her vocals.

The single is "about appreciating the simple things, what you have in front of you making you happy".

She continues: “All the anxieties and worries you have over what you think you should be, what you think the world thinks you should be disintegrating because you're there with the person you love and there are hours left until dawn breaks before those feelings come to life again."

We're able to share the striking new video, and it's cult-like imagery presents a spiritual element to her music.

"I'd been watching a lot of documentaries about cults” Aoife explains. "Welcome to Æ MAK presents 'We Have It Right Here: A Love Cult'."

Tune in now.

