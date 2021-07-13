Preditah Shares Club Burner 'Glucose'

UK producer Preditah returns with new club bouncer 'Glucose'.

The much-loved beat maker is deeply embedded in UKG, but has expanded his skills to take on most UK-centric club variants.

Blending these techniques together, he's equally adept in the audio working on hits with massive pop stars , and crafting underground bangers.

His new two-track drop ends a lengthy wait for new material, with Preditah taking time out following events last year.

He's back on fine form, however, and club burner 'Glucose' leads the way - as refreshing as a bottle of Lucozade after a sweat-drenched rave, it finds Preditah leaning in on his tech house influences.

Built for summer club use, he retains elements of his UKG past, providing a neat blend that is both immediate and technically sophisticated.

He comments: “In this present moment I am in love with tech house, so this is my take on the genre. I've played a lot of shows in Ibiza and I can imagine 'Glucose' going down well in that environment.... I made this for the club scene.”

Out now on Palm Recs, you can check it out below.

