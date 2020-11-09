Preditah Returns With WSTRN Aided UKG Bumper 'Distant Memory'

Vital UK producer Preditah returns with new single 'Distant Memory'.

The underground figure certainly gave fans a scare earlier in the year, before making his way home to be re-united with family and friends .

New single 'Distant Memory' puts the focus back on music - exactly where it should be, in our opinion, given his stellar track record.

The new release picks up on Preditah's sterling UKG influences - he produced Jorja Smith's 'On My Mind' after all - and features vocals from WSTRN .

A full video is also online, shot on location in Birmingham and directed by Chirolles Khalil.

Check out the video below.

Photo Credit: Blaow

