UK producer Preditah is finally on his way back home.

The producer alarmed fans at the weekend, using Instagram to make a series of statements indicating that he was being held against his will.

The videos sparked concerns over his safety, with his brother C4 flying out to Egypt to find him.

Now safe, Preditah is set to fly home today - August 12th - following what he calls a "stressful week".

Thanking fans, the statement ends a fraught chapter for fans - it's great to have him home.

I will be on my way back to London tomorrow from Egypt then from London to my home! It has been a stressful week being held against my will but by the grace of God I will make it back home safely. Big love to everyone who has kept me in your prayers. Preditah — DJ Preditah (@Preditah) August 11, 2020

