Preditah Is Finally On His Way Back Home

Producer speaks out...
Robin Murray
News
12 · 08 · 2020

0

UK producer Preditah is finally on his way back home.

The producer alarmed fans at the weekend, using Instagram to make a series of statements indicating that he was being held against his will.

The videos sparked concerns over his safety, with his brother C4 flying out to Egypt to find him.

Now safe, Preditah is set to fly home today - August 12th - following what he calls a "stressful week".

Thanking fans, the statement ends a fraught chapter for fans - it's great to have him home.

Preditah
-

