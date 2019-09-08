Preditah Is Being Flown Back To The UK

UK producer Preditah is being flown back home.

The beat maker balances underground prestige with mainstream access, working with everyone from Wiley through to Jorja Smith and Rudimental.

Last night - August 6th - Preditah began posting some alarming videos on Instagram, alleging that he was being held against his will in Cairo.

Fans voiced their concerns, with rapper C4 - the producer's brother - stating that his family were "making progress" with the situation.

We're making progress guys, thanks for all your msgs and prayers. Let's keep the prayers flowing until we get him back home — C4 (@OoRITE_C4) August 7, 2020

Now Preditah's management company have confirmed that the producer is being brought back home:

