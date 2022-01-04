Praiz Plays It Soulful With 'Love You Better'

Nigerian artist Praiz shares his new single 'Love You Better'.

Part of a new wave of soulful talent from Nigeria, Praiz blends a fondness for classic R&B with a West African twist.

Able to speak his truth in an original way, he's released two essential albums, sparking a fanbase at home and abroad.

His third album mixes it up, with 'Reckless' - out now - finding Praiz experimenting with the format.

He explains: “I wanted to make global sounds that appeal to the Gen Z and also the Millennials! The idea of time when you're listening to certain songs, especially as a creator, it's like, 'are people going to still jam to this in 20 years?'. I was thinking about time or, rather, timelessness as I created the music that would make up my third album, which traverses both genre and era; there are hints of '80s maximalist pop, contemporary R&B next to traditional soul, kizomba and afrobeat...”

Album cut 'Love You Better' is an immediate fan favourite, the Praiz at his velvet best on the alluring R&B number.

Still residing in that 'Reckless' world, he's just shared a new video for 'Love You Better' - tune in now.

