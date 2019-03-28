POZI Tackle Phone Addiction With 'Engaged'

POZI seem to truly exist in their own realm.

A band who want to explore possibilities in sound, the three-piece recall the exploratory nature of post-punk while working within their own boundaries.

Debut album 'PZ1' lands on April 5th via PRAH Recordings, with the trio sharing brand new song 'Engaged'.

A song about phone addiction, it's a playful but also incisive take on the physical and mental impact technology is making on our lives.

The band's Toby Burroughs offers: "“Engaged" is a love song about a mobile phone. As much as I wish it didn’t, my phone has a strong hold on me and severely impacts my ability to connect with reality.“

Director Barnaby Wood steers the full video, and it stars POZI themselves... alongside their phones.

Check it out now.

Catch POZI at the following shows:

April

7 Bristol Rough Trade

10 London Rough Trade East

13 Nottingham Rough Trade

25 London Ivy House

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.