POZI Launch Debut Album 'PZ1'

POZI are set to release their debut album 'PZ1' on April 5th.

The trio make music that sounds purely their own, a freewheeling creative run that moves from tight discipline to outright freedom.

Sitting somewhere between the environs of post-punk and some aspects of modern classical, POZI's remarkable, politicised brew is difficult to place.

That said, we equally can't ignore it. Debut album 'PZ1' drops on April 5th, and it's led by remarkable new song 'Watching You Suffer'.

A short, sharp blast of abrasive yet inspired noise, it was inspired by Toby Burroughs supporting a close friend through six years of mental institutions and half-way houses.

“They were badly run and had some damaging effects,” he explains, “but the song reflects this as well as a sense of guilt that my own support to them was limited and not really enough.”

He adds: "The video follows a troubled person wandering a lonely city. Trying to reach out, they are met with faceless people that are not interested. It's about a person needing help that society continually neglects, but pretends to care about."

Tune in now.

Catch POZI at the following shows:

March

20 London Shacklewell Arms

24 Salford Eagle Inn

29 London Lexington

April

7 Bristol Rough Trade

13 Nottingham Rough Trade

May

10 Glasgow The Old Hairdressers

11 Newcastle Punch Bowl Hotel

