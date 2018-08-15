Povoa Shares Debut Bumper 'Okopipi'

Rising electronic talent Povoa has shared his stellar debut track 'Okopipi'.

Real name Jules Rosset, the French musician's approach links deep, lucid, murky electronics to classical flourishes, holding a rich emotional weight in the process.

Recently studying at the American School of Jazz and Modern Music in Paris, Povoa's approach pits club culture against adventurous composition.

Debut EP ‘Hiatus’ is incoming on Moshi Moshi, with Povoa sharing the finely nuanced lead song 'Okopipi'.

The curious name echoes the poison dart frog of the same name, with Povoa stating that he wanted the song to feel like the Okopipi:

“Liquid, tropical and menacing. It wants you to know how dangerous it is. That’s why it is so colorful.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.