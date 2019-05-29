Poundz, Capo Lee, Madison Paris, Tamaraebi, Chiedu, Anderson 100 + More For Clash Live November 22nd

To celebrate Clash 113 with all of its six cover stars still flying off shelves, we're throwing a very special party at The Curtain, London, in association with Puma Sportstyle and our good friends at Vero True Social.



We are throwing an RSVP-only special with copies of the magazine for our attendees.



It's happening on Friday 22nd November at The Curtain Members Club and we've got a host of fresh talent performing on our stage.



The first 200 people to RSVP via the form below will get spaces on the guestlist for them and friends and a free copy of Clash 113.





POUNDZ

Poundz has got it. Independently racking up over 10 million Youtube views to date, South London rap phenomenom Poundz is responsible for one of the hottest songs (and dances) of the minute 'Opp Thot'.

Previous material 'Who's Laughing', 'Skeng Bop' and 'Mourinho' all carrying the same hallmark tongue in cheek swagger, visceral and at times cinematic video and ear wormingly unforgettable hooks.

Now signed with Distrubing London the next chapter will make for exciting viewing. If you're not following, now is the time - Poundz instagram feed is equally infectious, highlights including taking over a wedding party to cement his dance steps to 'Opp Thot'.

Study his moves and come correct with the right energy, see you next Friday!



- - -



CAPO LEE

Capo Lee is a force of nature,

Always snap-neck action and production, plunging head-first into fresh ideas and new avenues of exploration since he first landed on our platform.

New cut 'Way Too Long' sets the levels for 2020 Nelson's Column high.

The visuals matching the ice cold intensity of Capo's delivery as he confronts himself with a statement of intent - almost mantra like, all housed in an industrial prison - it's really quite something to behold.

The first taste of forthcoming full length album 'Heart Of A Champ'.

Clash Live is a certified 100 chance to catch one of the country's top MCs spraying artillery like shells in person - for free.

Tune in now.

- - -

MADISON PARIS



Madison Paris stormed 2018, delivering a series of searing future-pop cuts.

The coming year brought more with a flurry of superb singles including the bold, brash 'Triple' and crisp as the season new release 'ETA'.

Writing about carefree indulgence, chasing down midnight and pushing things as far as they can go. Another finely nuanced, wonderfully balanced pop document.

Tune in now...

- - -

TAMARAEBI

Nigerian born Tamaraebi is an alluring prospect. Sonically and visually distinctive, crafting a blend of new sould and R&B that feels distinctly his own.

Introduced to Sony via Tinie Tempah scouting him on Instagram, his new songs have a masterful depth and breadth that allude to the iceberg beneat and perhaps we have only just scratched the surface.

Also out on Distrubing London this is a woozy slice of nu-soul fit for a hazy Friday night.

Tune in now and dig it deeper...

- - -

CHIEDU

Chiedu is bringing a slice of northern funky bassline, afro-fusion and garage down to London for Clash Live and leaving nothing on the table.

The sounds pulsating from estates and bedroom studios in Northern England is as afro-funky as Hull. 'Like the Maguires i'm Shameless...' count us in.

Tune into 'Men Behaving Badly' now...

- - -

ANDERSON 100



Birmingham continues to produce some of our favourite MCs and rappers.

Following on from the success of 'Luther', Anderson 100 drops new cut 'House Rules'.

Laying new ground work with a statement of intent over darker trap 808's and pirouetting synth line. Out on Dudley Road Records, Daniel Sturridge's hometown glory label supporting the nu-gen - respect.

Tune in now...







- - -

JY MNTL

JY MNTL (pronounced Jay Montel) have just dropped a mood that has got us wanting to escape London and head to the airport for St Tropez via a Chanel boutique to grab some sliders and flowing shirts.

This is a classy introduction - crisp, clean and seductive subtle afro-beat production - it's a vibe we can get down to.

- - -

Performers will be joined on the evening by CLASH DJs.



To secure your place, fill out your details on the form below, or hit the free ticket link here while still available.



All guests must have RSVP'd to gain entry.



Please note entry is first come, first served across the guest list and tickets, so please arrive early to pick up a free copy of Clash 113.



- - -

CLASH LIVE - ISSUE 113 PARTY

FRIDAY 22ND NOVEMBER

DOORS: 7.30PM - 1.30AM

THE CURTAIN HOTEL

45 CURTAIN RD

HACKNEY

LONDON

EC2A 3PT

Event is 18+ only, proof of age identification required at the door.

- - -



