Potter Payter Drops Colossal Freestyle 'Topshottas'

Potter Payper has shared his weighty new freestyle 'Topshottas'.

Undoubtedly one of the most exciting rappers in the country right now, the Barking artist draws from grime, drill, and - particularly - road rap to forge his own unruly style.

0207 Def Jam have swooped to gain his signature, and to mark the union Potter has dropped something new for fans.

Out now, 'Topshottas' could only be the work of one artist, with its raw, punk-like sonics aligned to his sharp-edged flow.

Wearing his allegiances on his sleeve, Potter Payper is show in an 0207 Def Jam bomber jacket in the clip, shot in a Greenwich warehouse.

Director Darnell DePradine comments...

“The coming together of the video was really smooth, we collaborated well with Groundworks to create a theme of mass production. Working with such a great production crew allowed us to go really tech heavy on the approach and achieve some great angles. Potter is a great performer, his energy is always high so when the technical aspects came in, it worked together to make an amazing video.”

Tune in now.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.